AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 3/8 (0.6683) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 1/8 (0.6622). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 4/8 (0.6713), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the pair to 6/8 (0.6774).
On M15, a further decline in the price could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and now rest above it, indicating possible development of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. As a result, the price could rise above 5/8 (0.6256) and reach the resistance at 7/8 (0.6317). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (0.6225). In this case, the pair might drop to 2/8 (0.6164).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of further price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0900 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD has staged a minor comeback to test 1.0900 in the European session. The US Dollar is seeing renewed selling amid a positive shift in risk sentiment. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data are awaited ahead of US debt ceiling talks.
GBP/USD regains 1.2500 as US Dollar resumes correction
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2500, reversing losses led by the mixed UK labor market report. The US Dollar has resumed its corrective downside amid a recovery in risk sentiment. Traders await the US data and debt ceiling updates.
Gold bears approach $2,000 amid US default fears ahead of Retail Sales
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday low near $2005.00 as it takes offers to reverse the week-start corrective bounce heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Dogecoin daily transactions hit record high surpassing Bitcoin, DOGE gears up for recovery
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, witnessed a peak in daily transactions, which climbed to a record high of 650,000.
Debt default back on table as manufacturing melts
Senator McCarthy’ has totally rejected the idea, put forward the day before by some Democrats, that staffers meetings had made significant progress.