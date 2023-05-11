Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (0.6805) and reach the resistance at 8/8 (0.9835). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the support at 6/8 (0.6774). In this case, the pair could drop to the level of 4/8 (0.6713).

On M15, a new breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of further price growth.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI has formed a divergence on the chart. As a result, a rebound from +1/8 (0.6378) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 7/8 (0.6317). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at +1/8 (0.6378). In this case, the pair could keep growing and reach the level of +2/8 (0.6408).

On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, hence, the decline can only be indicated by a rebound from +1/8 (0.6378) on H4.