AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, the level of 2/8 (0.6652) is expected to be broken downwards, after which the price could drop to the support at 0/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6683), which could result in a trend reversal and growth of the pair to 4/8 (0.6713).
On M15, a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel indicator can serve as an additional signal confirming the decline in the pair.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and rest above it, which indicates probable development of an uptrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. As a result, the level of 4/8 (0.6225) is expected to break downwards, from where the price could fall to the support at 2/8 (0.6164). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 5/8 (0.6256). In this case, the growth could continue so that the quotes reach 7/8 (0.6317).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so the decline can be triggered only by a downward breakout of 4/8 (0.6225) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
