AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, the level of 2/8 (0.6652) is expected to be broken downwards, after which the price could drop to the support at 0/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6683), which could result in a trend reversal and growth of the pair to 4/8 (0.6713).

On M15, a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel indicator can serve as an additional signal confirming the decline in the pair.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and rest above it, which indicates probable development of an uptrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. As a result, the level of 4/8 (0.6225) is expected to break downwards, from where the price could fall to the support at 2/8 (0.6164). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 5/8 (0.6256). In this case, the growth could continue so that the quotes reach 7/8 (0.6317).

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so the decline can be triggered only by a downward breakout of 4/8 (0.6225) on H4.