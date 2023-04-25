AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In these circumstances, a downward breakout of 2/8 (0.6652) can be expected, followed by a decline to the support at 1/8 (0.6622). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 4/8 (0.6713), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the pair to 5/8 (0.6744).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken out. This indicates the prevalence of a downtrend and a high probability of further falling.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are also under the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 2/8 (0.6164) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 0/8 (0.6103). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6195). In this case, the pair could correct to 4/8 (0.6225).
On M15, further falling of the quotes can be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
