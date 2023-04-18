AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are on the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a lack of any trend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. As a result, a downward breakout of 4/8 (0.6713) is expected, followed by falling to the support at 2/8 (0.6652). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 5/8 (0.6744). In this case, the pair could rise to 6/8 (0.6774).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline could be a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel indicator.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. Currently, a test of 3/8 (0.6164) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and falling to the support at 1/8 (0.6134). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6195). In this case, the pair may correct to 4/8 (0.6225).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken. This confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further falling for the price.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0950 after ZEW data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0950 on Tuesday. ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment for Germany and the Eurozone declined in April but these figures don't seem to be having an impact on the Euro's valuation. Investors await housing data from the US.
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer elevated UK's pay growth level, fanning BoE rate hike bets. The US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautious market mood.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Banks entering weaker seasonal period on earnings focus
The focus for banks this earnings season is what are deposit levels like. With many major banks offering low-interest rate levels on deposits, despite higher-yielding bonds are depositors moving their accounts in search of better returns?