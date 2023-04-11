Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 5/8 (0.6652) is expected, after which the price could drop to the support at 4/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be canceled if the quotes rise above the resistance at 6/8 (0.6713), which can lead to a trend reversal and growth of the pair to 7/8 (0.6774).

On M15, the decline in the price can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On the NZDUSD chart, the situation is similar. On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend, and the RSI is testing the resistance line. In these circumstances, a downwards breakout of 4/8 (0.6225) is to be expected, after which the price could fall to the support at 2/8 (0.6164). The scenario can be canceled by the price rising above the resistance at 5/8 (0.6256), which can end up in a trend reversal and growth of the pair to 7/8 (0.6317).

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.