AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the AUDUSD is below the 200-day Moving Average, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a break down of the 2/8 level (0.6591) is expected, followed by a fall in price to the 1/8 support (0.6469). The overcoming of the resistance 3/8 (0.6713) will be a cancellation of this scenario. In this case, the price could rise to the 4/8 level (0.6835).
On M15, an additional signal for a fall in price would be a break of the VoltyChannel bottom line.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the NZDUSD is also under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is approaching the overbought area. In the current situation we should expect a test of the 1/8 level (0.6164) and its subsequent breakdown to the support at 0/8 (0.6103). Overcoming the 2/8 level (0.6225) may become a cancellation of the scenario. In this case, the price could reach resistance 3/8 (0.6286).
On M15, a break-down of the VoltyChannel bottom line will increase the probability of a decline to 0/8 (0.6103) from the H4 period.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
