AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the support line. Further falling to the nearest support level at 1/8 (0.6652) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 3/8 (0.6774). In this case, the pair might rise to 4/8 (0.6835).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This confirms the development of a downtrend and increases the probability of further falling.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are also under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance level. A downward breakaway of 1/8 (0.6164) should be expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 0/8 (0.6103). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 2/8 (0.6225). In this case, the pair might correct to the resistance level of 3/8 (0.6286).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further falling of the price.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
