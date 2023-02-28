Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. A downward breakaway of 2/8 (0.6713) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 1/8 (0.6652). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 3/8 (0.6774), which might entail growth to 4/8 (0.6835).

Chart

On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will be an extra signal of further falling of the price.

Chart

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. As a result, a test of 0/8 (0.6103) should be expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth of the resistance level to 2/8 (0.6225). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 0/8 (0.6103). In this case, the pair may go on falling and reach the support level of -1/8 (0.6042).

Chart

On M15, after the price tests 0/8 (0.6103) on H4, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will be an additional signal confirming the growth.

Chart

