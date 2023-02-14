Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, which reveals possible development of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support line. An upward breakaway of 7/8 (0.7019) should be expected, followed by growth of the resistance level of 8/8 (0.7080). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (0.6897). In this case, the pair may drop to 3/8 (0.6774).

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further growth on H4.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. A test of 3/8 (0.6286) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (0.6225). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8 (0.6408), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 6/8 (0.6469).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.