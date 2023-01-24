AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are nearing the overbought area, while the RSI is nearing the resistance line. A test of 8/8 (0.7080) should be expected, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of 6/8 (0.6958). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 8/8 (0.7080). In this case, growth of the pair will continue, and the quotes might rise to +1/8 (0.7141).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are also above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounce off the support level. The quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (0.6530) and continue up to 8/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.6469). In this case, the pair may drop to 5/8 (0.6408).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0850 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0850, erasing gains after Germany's Manufacturing PMI eased to 47.0 in Jan. The pair, however, remains supported amid a broad US Dollar weakness and sluggish Treasury yields ahead of EU PMI data.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2400 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2400, as bulls take a breather ahead of the key UK activity data. The renewed Brexit concerns and UK political jitters remain a drag on the Pound Sterling. The renewed US Dollar weakness keeps the downside cushioned in Cable.
Gold bulls keep the reins beyond $1,917
Gold price refreshes a nine-month high as it picks up bids to $1,940 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as well as hopes of more demand from China, ahead of the monthly activity data.
Why Solana, Cardano and Polkadot holders are pouring capital into small caps in 2023
Holders on Ethereum-killer networks Solana, Cardano and Polkadot have started cycling into small market capitalization cryptocurrencies, hunting undervalued tokens.
Global flash PMIs, and the return of investor optimism?
At the conclusion of the latest WEF meeting in Davos, many of the leaders there were optimistic that the world would avoid a recession. Or, at least, if there was a recession, it would be short and shallow.