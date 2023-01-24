AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are nearing the overbought area, while the RSI is nearing the resistance line. A test of 8/8 (0.7080) should be expected, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of 6/8 (0.6958). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 8/8 (0.7080). In this case, growth of the pair will continue, and the quotes might rise to +1/8 (0.7141).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are also above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounce off the support level. The quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (0.6530) and continue up to 8/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.6469). In this case, the pair may drop to 5/8 (0.6408).

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price growth.