AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has risen above the resistance line. An upwards breakaway of 7/8 (0.6774) is expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0 6713). In this case, the pair may fall to 5/8 (0.6652).

On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away. This confirms the presence of an uptrend and increases the probability or further growth.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which points at the presence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken through the descending trendline upwards. As a result, we expect the quotes to rise above the resistance level of 4/8 (0.6347) and grow to 5/8 (0 6469). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 3/8 (0 6225), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 2/8 (0.6103).

On M15, an additional signal confirming growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.