AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has risen above the resistance line. An upwards breakaway of 7/8 (0.6774) is expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0 6713). In this case, the pair may fall to 5/8 (0.6652).
On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away. This confirms the presence of an uptrend and increases the probability or further growth.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which points at the presence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken through the descending trendline upwards. As a result, we expect the quotes to rise above the resistance level of 4/8 (0.6347) and grow to 5/8 (0 6469). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 3/8 (0 6225), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 2/8 (0.6103).
On M15, an additional signal confirming growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
