AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. The pair is expected to rise above 7/8 (0.6774) and then reach the resistance level of +1/8 (0.6897). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.6713). In this case, the pair may go down to 4/8 (0.6591).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth to +1/8 (0.6897) on H4.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI has bounced off the ascending trendline. The quotes are expected to break through the support level at 8/8 (0.6347) downwards and then fall to 7/8 (0.6225). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (0.6469). This might bring the pair up to +2/8 (0.6591).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
