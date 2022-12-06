AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support line. Currently, we should expect a test of 8/8 (0.6835), a breakaway of it, and growth to the resistance level of +1/8 (0.6958). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level at 7/8 (0.6713). In this case, correction will continue, and the quotes may drop to 6/8 (0.6591).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth to +1/8 (0.6958) on H4.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes broke through 8/8 (0.6347) downwards ad exited the overbought area. The RSI is decreasing step by step to 30. A test of 7/8 (0.6225) is expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 6/8 (0.6103). The scenario can be cancelled y rising over the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6347). This might entail growth of the pair to +1/8 (0.6469).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further price falling.
