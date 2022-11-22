AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are going below the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI in nearing the oversold area. Currently, we should expect a test of 7/8 (0.6713), a breakaway of it, and growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.6591), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 5/8 (0.6469).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of growth to 8/8 (0.6835) on H4.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are going below the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support line. Currently, we expect a test of 7/8 (0.6225), a breakaway, and growth to the resistance of 8/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0.6103), which might lead to falling to 5/8 (0.5981).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will be an additional signal for growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
