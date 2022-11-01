AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI earlier bounced off 70 and is going down step by step. Currently, we should expect a test of 4/8 (0.6347), a breakaway of it, and falling to the support level of 3/8 (0.6225). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8 (0.6469). In this case, the pair might rise to 6/8 (0.6591).
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price falling to 3/8 (0.6225) on H4.
NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, which indicates possible development of an uptrend. The RSI bounced off the support level. Currently, we should expect the quotes to rise over 4/8 (0.5859) and grow to the resistance level of 5/8 (0.5981). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 3/8 (0.5737). This can provoke price falling to 2/8 (0.5615).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which signifies an uptrend and a high probability of further growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.