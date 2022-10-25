AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the support level. A test of 3/8 (0.6225) should be expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 2/8 (0.6103). The scenario can be cancelled by the price rising over the resistance level of 4/8 (0.6347). After this, the pair may rise to 5/8 (0.6469).

On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a decline to 5/8 (0.6469) on H4.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are also under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating a downtrend, and on the RSI, the support level has been broken. A test of 2/8 (0.5615) is expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 1/8 (0.5493). The scenario can be cancelled by coming over the resistance level of 3/8 (0.5737). This can provoke growth of the pair to 4/8 (0.5859).

On M15, the decline can be additionally supporter by a breakaway of the lower border of the VoltyChannel.