AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. The Relative Strength Index is moving within the ”oversold area”. In this case, the pair is expected to test 4/8 (0.6347), break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8 (0.6469). However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the support at 3/8 (0.6225) to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards to reach 2/8 (0.6103).
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. The Relative Strength Index is approaching the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8 (0.5493), rebound from it, and then resume moving upwards to reach the resistance at 3/8 (0.5737). However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 1/8 (0.5493) to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 0/8 (0.5371).
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards to reach 3/8 (0.5737).
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD retreats to 0.9700 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined to the 0.9700 area in the early American session on Tuesday. Wall Street's main indexes pushed lower following the opening bell, allowing the dollar to regather its strength and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD loses traction, declines toward 1.1050
GBP/USD has turned south and dropped toward 1.1050 after having peaked above 1.1100 earlier in the day. The souring market mood, as reflected by heavy losses witnessed in US stock markets, seems to have caused the pair to come under bearish pressure.
Gold recovers modestly, trades near $1,670
Following Monday's selloff, gold extended its slide and touched its weakest level in a week near $1,660 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower during the European session, however, XAU/USD turned positive on the day near $1,670.
Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive
Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.
TSLA gets China sales boost
Tesla looks set to open lower on Tuesday as conflicting stories circulate regarding the stock. The sideshow continues to be whether CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) also continues to weigh on Tesla.