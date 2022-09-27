AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. The Relative Strength Index has broken 30 to the upside, confirming the correction. In this case, the pair is expected to rebound from 1/8 (0.6469), and then resume growing towards the resistance at 2/8 (0.6591). However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the support at 1/8 (0.6469) to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards to reach 0/8 (0.6347).
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth towards 2/8 (0.6591) from the H4 chart.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading inside the “oversold area”. There is divergence in the Relative Strength Index, which has broken 30 to the upside, confirming the correction. In this case, the price is expected to test -1/8 (0.5737), break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 0/8 (0.5859). However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -2/8 (0.5615) to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new downside targets.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
