AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards to reach 0/8 from the H4 chart.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 0/8. On the other hand, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).