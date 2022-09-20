AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 4/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards to reach 0/8 from the H4 chart.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 0/8. On the other hand, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.