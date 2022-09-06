AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, AUDUSD quotes are in the oversold area. Currently, the level of 0/8 is expected to be taken, followed by growth to the resistance level of 1/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of -1/8 downwards. In this case, the pair is likely to continue falling and might drop to -2/8.

On M15, growth can be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of the downtrend. Currently, we should expect a test of 3/8, followed by a breakaway of it and falling to the support level of 2/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the resistance level of 5/8 upwards. This will signal growth to 6/8.

On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price falling.