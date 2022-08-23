AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading below it to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 7/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, rebound from it, and then resume moving downwards to reach the support at 4/8. On the other hand, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 7/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume trading downwards only after rebounding from 6/8 in the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 0.9950 in the European session after the German and the EU Composite PMIs for August came in slightly better than expected. Nevertheless, the pair is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum ahead of US PMI surveys.
GBP/USD struggles to extend rebound after mixed PMI data
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.1750 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The data from the UK revealed a sharp contraction in the manufacturing sector's business activity in August, not allowing the British pound to find demand.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 on fresh DXY run-up ahead of key PMIs
Gold price (XAU/USD) dropped back towards $1,700, retreating from the intraday high near $1,740 heading into Tuesday’s European session, as the market’s risk-aversion returns to the table. US data, risk catalysts could offer an intermediate halt ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Ethereum Classic price to produce a buy trigger before exploding 25%
Ethereum Classic price consolidates after forming a local bottom as Bitcoin price scrambles to find support. ETC's recovery depends on BTC potential upward bounce being triggered, which would be a sweep of the $20,750 support level.
