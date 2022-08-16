AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking 8/8, AUDUSD is no longer moving within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards +1/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and continue moving downwards to reach the support at 7/8. On the other hand, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards +2/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline to reach 7/8 from the H4 chart.