AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume falling to return to the support at 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving upwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart of NZDUSD, the situation is similar. after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, NZDUSD is trading above it to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. On the other hand, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth to reach 8/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
