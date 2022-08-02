AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume falling to return to the support at 5/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving upwards.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD has reached the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 8/8 and resume moving downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards +1/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.