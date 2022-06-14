AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. A test of 1/8 is expected, followed by a breakaway and a decline to the support level of 0/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of 3/8 upwards. In this case, the pair can grow to 5/8.
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator is broken away, increasing the probability of the decline of the pair.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are also under the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. A bounce off 3/8 is to be expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 1/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 4/8, which will propel growth to 6/8.
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This confirms the downtrend and a high probability of further decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
