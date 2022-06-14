AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. A test of 1/8 is expected, followed by a breakaway and a decline to the support level of 0/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level of 3/8 upwards. In this case, the pair can grow to 5/8.

On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator is broken away, increasing the probability of the decline of the pair.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are also under the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. A bounce off 3/8 is to be expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 1/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 4/8, which will propel growth to 6/8.

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This confirms the downtrend and a high probability of further decline.