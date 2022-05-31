AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading above it to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume falling towards 1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart of NZDUSD, the situation is quite similar. The asset has broken the 200-day Moving Average and is currently trading above it, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth to reach 7/8 from the H4 chart.
