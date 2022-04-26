AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume trading downwards only after breaking 2/8 in the H4 chart.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from the “oversold area”, NZDUSD is correcting upwards. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards -1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth to reach 2/8 in the H4 chart.
