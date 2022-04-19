AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.0800 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, rebounding amid a pullback in the US dollar despite a cautious market mood. The aggressive Fed's tightening bets and a probable EU embargo on Russian energy imports could keep a check on the pair's upside.
USD/JPY surges towards 128.50 on Fed-BOJ divergence, 130.00 eyed
USD/JPY is surging towards 128.50 as a broader strength in the US dollar deepens. Fed’s James Bullard sounded more hawkish than earlier on guidance for this fiscal year. Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Kuroda said that a weak yen is positive for the economy as a whole.
Gold remains pressured below $1,980 on stronger US dollar
Gold Price is looking to wipe out the previous gains, as it edges lower in the Asian trading this Tuesday. The unstoppable rally in the USD/JPY pair, fuelled by the Fed-BOJ policy imbalance, is bolstering the US dollar bid at gold’s expense.
ApeCoin price could see a massive run-up as whales continue to accumulate
ApeCoin price has shown a major technical confluence of bullish signal that forecasts that good things are bound to happen. The crypto market shows good health, making this run-up possible.
French Elections Preview: EUR/USD buy opportunity? Macron lead is underestimated, three scenarios Premium
Once bitten, twice shy – Investors are still licking the wounds from Brexit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other improbable events that became reality.