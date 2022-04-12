AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 4/8 and then resume moving downwards to reach the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.