AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new upside targets.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart of NZDUSD, the situation is similar. The asset is also trading inside the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards +2/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline to reach 7/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1000 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.0950 earlier in the day and climbed above 1.1000. The improving market mood in the early European session seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair push higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, markets will focus on central bank speak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, closes in on 1.3200
GBP/USD stayed under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and fell below 1.3130 before reversing its direction. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood seems to be helping the British pound find demand while weighing on the greenback.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,930
After moving up and down in a relatively tight range near $1,935 in the Asian session, gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European trading hours and fell toward $1,920. The yellow metal is struggling to find demand in the risk-positive market atmosphere.
Breaking: Ethereum breaks through $3,000 and now targets $4,000
Ethereum price looks more bullish as the week progresses after breaking through $3,000. ETH price is likely to keep charging higher if bulls can maintain momentum.
Powell has laid out the map but will he follow it?
Last week was a lot to handle in many regards. Perhaps the most reliable clue we were offered was the Federal Open Market Committee roadmap to interest rate hikes.