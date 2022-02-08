AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 5/8 and then resume falling to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the next resistance at 7/8.

AUDUSD

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

AUDUSD

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart of NZDUSD, the situation is similar. The asset is trading below the 200-day Moving Average and approaching the resistance at 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from this level and resume falling to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 6/8.

NZDUSD

As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume trading downwards only after rebounding from 5/8 in the H4 chart.

NZDUSD

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

