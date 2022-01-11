AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards 7/8.

AUDUSD

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

AUDUSD

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 3/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 4/8.

NZDUSD

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.

NZDUSD

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited. 

GBP/USD battles 1.3600 amid weaker USD, damp mood

GBP/USD is battling 1.3600, struggling to extend the recovery amid a downbeat mood. The dollar eases alongside the Treasury yields, as tensions mount ahead of this week's US inflation report. Brexit stalemate on the Northern Ireland protocol could limit the pound's upside. Powell's testimony eyed. 

Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch

Gold price to remain at the mercy of the Treasury yields’ price action. Powell likely to express concerns about US inflation ahead of Wednesday’s CPI.

Polygon upside potential capped at 13%

MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks. 

Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?

Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, Apple remains poised near all-time highs.

