AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has rebounded from 0/8. In this case, the price is expected to grow and reach the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards -1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from -1/8 and then correct upwards to reach the resistance at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the next support at -2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
