AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotations have bounced off 5/8 and are trading below it. In such circumstances, we expect a test of 6/8, a breakaway, and growth to the resistance level of 7/8. This scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations might fall to the support level of 4/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will become an additional signal, supporting growth.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. In this case, we should expect growth to the resistance level of 6/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. This might bring the pair down to the support level of 4/8.
On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken. This means the uptrend is prevailing and further growth of the price is very probable.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below1.1600 as US dollar rebounds with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, pausing its three-day rebound. The US dollar tracks the recovery in the Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautious amid persistent inflation concerns. German ZEW, PPI and central bankers’ speeches in focus.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3600 despite Brexit woes
GBP/USD is rising towards 1.3600, rebounding firmly from two-month lows, despite a broad-based US dollar recovery. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger could threaten cable’s recovery. Powell, Bailey and US PPI awaited.
Gold: Path of least resistance appears up, $1834 still eyed
Gold price retreats from two-month highs, awaits US inflation figures.USD rebounds with Treasury yields, restricts gold’s bullish momentum.
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Lucid Motors jumps nearly 10% to clinch nine-month highs
LCID jumped to its highest levels since February 2021 at $47.87 before retracing to $45.92 at the close, still adding 9.86% on the day. The Electric Vehicle (EV) stock is up 13% so far in November, having climbed 46% in October.