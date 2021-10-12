AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. In this case, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD advances above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
XAU/USD refreshes daily gains above $1,760 as USD retreats
Gold prices spike higher after the initial subdued session trading in the familiar trading range as USD retreats and risk-off mood. The US Dollar Index after hovering near to one year high amid surging energy prices and Fed’s tapering expectations slides on a mild pullback.
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.
Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data
October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.