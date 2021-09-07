AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue moving upwards to reach the closest resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is consolidating not far from the upside border of the range at 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to test the rebound from this level and then resume falling to reach the support at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. In this case, the instrument may continue growing towards 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
