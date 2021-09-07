AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue moving upwards to reach the closest resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards the support at 5/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is consolidating not far from the upside border of the range at 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to test the rebound from this level and then resume falling to reach the support at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. In this case, the instrument may continue growing towards 6/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.