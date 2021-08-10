AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations have reached the oversold area. We expect them to bounce off 0/8, which might end up in a correctional growth to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards, which will lead to further falling to the support level of -1/8.
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, hence, the growth of the quotations will be signaled by a bounce off 0/8 on H4.
NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations have broken through the 200-days MA and are trading below it, which indicates possible development of a downtrend. We expect a test of the support level of 4/8, a breakaway, and falling to 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 5/8 upwards. In this case, the pair will start growing again and will possibly reach the resistance level of 6/8.
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which makes further falling highly probable.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
