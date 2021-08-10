AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4, the quotations have reached the oversold area. We expect them to bounce off 0/8, which might end up in a correctional growth to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards, which will lead to further falling to the support level of -1/8.

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, hence, the growth of the quotations will be signaled by a bounce off 0/8 on H4.

NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4, the quotations have broken through the 200-days MA and are trading below it, which indicates possible development of a downtrend. We expect a test of the support level of 4/8, a breakaway, and falling to 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 5/8 upwards. In this case, the pair will start growing again and will possibly reach the resistance level of 6/8.

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which makes further falling highly probable.