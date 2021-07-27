AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 1/8 and then move downwards to reach the support at -1/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards the resistance at 2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. In this case, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 4/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.