AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading above it to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue moving upwards and reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at +1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may correct towards the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.2250, shrugging off upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 61.2 points.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.