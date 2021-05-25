AUDUSD, “/Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading above it to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue moving upwards and reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards to reach 8/8 from the H4 chart.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may fall towards the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.22 amid softer USD, German data
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2200 after German GDP was downgraded to -1.8% in Q1. . The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. US Consumer Confidence data eyed as well.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and advances toward 1.42
GBP/USD extends íts gains and nears 1.42 amid dollar weakness. EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol. The US dollar follows Treasury yields lower as Fed officials dismiss inflation.
Gold resumes run-up to $1,900 as US Treasury yields stay pressured
Gold regains upside momentum following its bounce off intraday low even as the buyers struggle around $1,879, down 0.10% intraday, heading into Tuesday’s European session. US data, Fed remain as the key catalysts.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.