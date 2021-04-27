AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has rebounded from 8/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at +1/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, rebound from it, and then resume growling to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may reverse and resume falling towards the support at 5/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.