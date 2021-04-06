AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations have escaped the oversold area and are now trading above 1/8. We currently expect it to grow to 2/8. If this level is overcome, this will mean further growth to the resistance at 3/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 1/8 downwards. In this case, the pair will return to 0/8.
On M15, the upper line of the Volty Channel indicator is broken, which indicates a high probability of further price growth.
NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the pair is trading under the 200-days Moving Average, which means the downtrend is prevailing. We expect a test of 2/8, a bounce off it, and falling to the support at 0/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 2/8 upwards, which is likely to reverse the trend and bring the quotations to the resistance level of 3/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of Volty Channel will increase the probability of falling to 0/8 on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
