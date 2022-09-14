USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. A breakaway of 8/8 downwards should be expected, followed by a falling to the support level of 6/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8, in which case the growth might continue to +2/8.

On M15, falling can be additionally confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are nearing the overbought area. A test of 8/8 is expected, a bounce off it, and falling to the support level of 6/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 8/8. This will catalyse growth to +1/8.

On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of falling to 6/8 on H4.