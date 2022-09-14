USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. A breakaway of 8/8 downwards should be expected, followed by a falling to the support level of 6/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8, in which case the growth might continue to +2/8.
On M15, falling can be additionally confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are nearing the overbought area. A test of 8/8 is expected, a bounce off it, and falling to the support level of 6/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 8/8. This will catalyse growth to +1/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of falling to 6/8 on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
