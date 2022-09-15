USD/CHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"
On H4, the pair is under the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of 6/8 is expected, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of 4/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 6/8 upwards, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to the resistance level of 7/8.
On M15, falling can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
XAU/USD, "Gold vs US Dollar
On H4, gold is approaching the oversold area. A test of 0/8 is expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards. In this case, the quotes will continue falling, possibly to the support level of -1/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of growth to 2/8 on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
