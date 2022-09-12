EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. A breakaway of 5/8 downwards is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 6/8, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 7/8.
On M15, falling can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. A downward breakaway of the support level of 3/8 should be expected, followed by further falling to 2/8. The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 4/8. If it happens, the pair might rise to 5/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the VoltyChannel lower border will increase the probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
