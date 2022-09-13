AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of the downtrend. A test of 4/8 is expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by breaking through 5/8, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 6/8.

On M15, a breakaway of the VoltyChannel lower border will additionally support the decline.

NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A downward breakaway of 4/8 is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8, in which case growth might continue to 6/8.

On M15, a breakaway of the VoltyChannel lower border will increase the probability of falling to 3/8 on H4.