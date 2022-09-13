AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of the downtrend. A test of 4/8 is expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by breaking through 5/8, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 6/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the VoltyChannel lower border will additionally support the decline.
NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A downward breakaway of 4/8 is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8, in which case growth might continue to 6/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the VoltyChannel lower border will increase the probability of falling to 3/8 on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
