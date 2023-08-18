Share:

Asia Market Update: Much quieter day in Asia but most equity markets still down; JP CPI in-line with ests; PBOC injects and intervenes; More company debt problems in China.

General trend

- In equities only Australia’s ASX could eke out some meagre gains by lunch today with the rest of Asia sinking further in what has been a red week of losses.

- Japan’s July CPI figures were all in-line with expectations à Headline, Core, and Core-Core.

- Commodity currencies AUD and NZD along with copper and precious metals bounced somewhat off the week’s lows.

- The above may have taken some heart with the China PBOC seemingly hard at work; Telling state banks to escalate Yuan interventions this week and setting the Yuan fix today 1059 pips above financial press estimates - reported as the most forceful fixing on record. At the same time, this week the China PBOC made the biggest weekly net cash injection in Open Market Operations (OMO) since March, totaling CNY757B.

- USD/CNY tracked down to nearly 7.28 with the interventions, however at lunch had dropped back to over 7.30 (but still above the week’s low of nearly 7.35).

- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle shares dropped nearly 20% in morning trading after its troubled parent Evergrande Real Estate sought Ch. 15 bankruptcy (for debt restructuring) from New York Courts. NEV still off -9% at lunch.

- While in China itself, a district court placed a freeze on the ~CNY600M stakes in 2 property companies held by a unit of indebted developer Country Garden.

- US equity FUTs slightly down in Asia trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Fri China July FDI figures due.

- Fri night US Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

- On Monday morning we should have key China LPR rate cuts for 1-yr and 5-yr.

Holidays in Asia this week

- N/A.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,153.

- New Zealand RBNZ Asst Gov Financial Markets Karen Silk interview: Housing recovery is a reason to keep rates higher for longer.

- New Zealand RBNZ: China slowdown and weak global growth post risk to rate forecast.

- Fonterra (FCG.NZ) revises FY24 forecast Farmgate Milk Price to NZ$6.00 - NZ$7.50 per kgMS with a midpoint of NZ$6.75 per kgMS.

- New Zealand Govt defers the start of farm emissions pricing from Q1 2025 to Q4 2025.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,165.

- Hang Seng opens -0.6% at 18,208.

- Hong Kong July Unemployment Rate: 2.8% v 2.9%e (overnight update).

- China PBOC Q2 Monetary Policy Implementation Report: Country is not in deflation at this time; CPI likely to bottom out and rebound from Aug.

- China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection from creditors in New York, seeking approval to restructure >$19.0B in offshore debts.

- Country Garden (2007.HK) Zhengzhou Court placed freeze on stakes held by Henan Country Garden in 2 property companies; the freeze will last until Aug 2026 - US financial press. The stakes are said to equal ~CNY600M.

- Reportedly EV batteries and other car parts are the latest products under scrutiny as part of US effort to stamp out US links to forced labor in Chinese supply chains.

- US reportedly planning new tariffs on food-can metal from China, Germany and Canada.

- China Pres Xi to attend BRICS Leader's meeting in South Africa, Aug 21-24.

- China July YTD Non-Financial ODI (USD terms): +10.6% y/y.

- CHINA REPORTEDLY TOLD STATE BANKS TO ESCALATE YUAN INTERVENTIONS THIS WEEK – PRESS.

- China should use counter-cyclical measures to support the yuan - Chinese press.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2006 v 7.2076 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY98B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY96B v net injects CNY163B prior.

- China PBOC in Open Market Operations (OMO) makes biggest weekly net cash injection since March; CNY757B.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -1.0% at 31,321.

- JAPAN JULY NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 3.3% V 3.3%E; CPI EX FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 3.1% V 3.1%E.

- Japan PM Kishida: Timing of 3-way summit with US and South Korea is meaningful.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens -1.0% at 2,495.

Other Asia

- China military reportedly sends warning to Taiwan 'separatist forces'.

- PHILIPPINES CENTRAL BANK (BSP) LEAVES OVERNIGHT BORROWING RATE UNCHANGED AT 6.25%; AS EXPECTED (overnight update).

- Philippine Central Bank (BSP) Gov Remolona: Reiterates prepared to hike rates if risks happen.

- Indonesia Fin Min Indrawati: Rates to stay high for longer in developed nations.

- India Central Bank (RBI): Issues instructions after review of lending practices; To come into effect from Jan 1.

- Malaysia Q2 GDP Q/Q: v 1.1%e; Y/Y: .9% v 3.3%e.

- July Trade Balance (MYR): 17.1B v 21.2Be.

- Malaysia Q2 Current Account (MYR): 9.1B v 3.3Be.

North America

- US reportedly planning new tariffs on food-can metal from China, Germany and Canada - US press.

- US INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 239K V 240KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.716M V 1.70ME.

- US AUG PHILADELPHIA FED BUSINESS OUTLOOK: +12.0 V -10.2E (1st positive print in 1 year); New Orders: +16.0 v -15.9 prior; Prices Paid: 20.8 v 9.5 prior.

- US) Mid August Manheim wholesale used vehicle Index at 212, +0.1% m/m, -7.8% y/y.

- US JULY LEADING INDEX: -0.4% V -0.4%E.

Europe

- UK Treasury said to outline plans to force banks to provide access to free cash within 3 miles or face fines - press.

- SE Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Breman: We have no tolerance for persistently high inflatio.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -0.9%; ASX 200 -0.1%; Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.5%; Kospi -0.7%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.6%.

- EUR 1.0865-1.0894 ; JPY 145.32-145.88; AUD 0.6392-0.6430; NZD 0.5916-0.5945.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,921/oz; Crude Oil flat at $80.39/brl; Copper flat at $3.6857/lb.