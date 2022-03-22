Outlook: We get little data in the US today with the exception of the Richmond Fed survey, which is at a low 1 point at last reading (out of 100). Trading Economics projects minus 1 this time, but some analysts expect a surprise to the upside. Nobody pays much attention to Richmond but Gittler at BDSwiss points out its index is the most closely correlated with the Institute of Supply Management index and thus worthy of watching.

Attention is starting to get directed to the UK, with industrial trends today and PPI and CPI tomorrow ahead of the Chancellor’s “spring statement.” Covid and other factors delivered a drop in public borrowing by £13.2 billion, helping the deficit mightily and raising all kinds of possibilities for the clever Mr. Sunak, including the possibility of nothing much at all.

In the US, it’s fair to say Mr. Powell shocked the markets with not one, but two hawkish hints. Those who dislike the Fed no matter what it does are quick to pour scorn on standard conditionalities (“if necessary” and “if appropriate”). They would be even more scornful if the Fed spoke with no qualifiers at all—how dare they? How arrogant to think their forecasts are going to be correct!

Another grievance of the Fed critic crowd is that it was far too slow to acknowledge inflation is not transitory and needed to be addressed. But the Fed has an excuse, sort of, in the form of the rate of core CPI. Granted, this is not the Fed’s favorite metric. But notice that core CPI was fairly tame until October and the Fed tossed “transitory” only two months later. Even the quarterly core PCE retreated after the July bump. If the Fed had spoken out earlier, the critics would have accused it of jumping the gun. This is not to be a defender of the Fed, but rather to point out that the habit of mindless opposition to the Fed does result in influencing asset prices and specifically the dollar.

The emerging deductions from the Powell comments include that the next hike in May could be the 50-pointer. In fact, if the market is right and there is still about 200 points to go but only six meetings to do it in, there must be TWO instances of 50 bp. See the FedWatch tool for the May meeting—a very long 43 days away. For year-end, 43.9% expect Fed funds higher by 225-250 points from 25-50 points now. It was a mere 5.2% with that outlook only a month ago.

Since the Fed started speaking hawkishly in December, this means (probably) that the market didn’t believe in the Fed’s resolve. Now it’s starting to believe in it and we have yet to reap the whirlwind. As Bloomberg puts it, “Market participants said he was essentially shifting from a ‘jobs at any cost’ policy stance to a ‘kill inflation at any cost’ stance.”

Notice also that talk of flattening yield curves and impending recession has tapered off a bit. Powell pointed out that the market might be looking at it wrong—check out the first 18 months, not the whole thing.

Finally, the biggest unknown and “unpriced risk” is the effect of sanctions on the Russian economy and whether it can get so bad that the Russian citizenry rises up. Russian leaders impose an astounding amount of suffering on the people and the people put up with it, so estimates of a limit are hard to credit. Still, even Putin says the people must expect misery.

For anything high-tech, including auto and airplane parts, Russia never managed import substitution, nicknamed “Fortress Russa.” As the WSJ reports, “But Russia’s dependence on imports actually worsened over the years. In 2021, some 81% of manufacturers said they couldn’t find any Russian versions of imported products they needed. More than half were dissatisfied with the quality of homegrown production. Both figures were the highest recorded since the survey by Russia’s Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy began in 2015.

“In 2020, imports accounted for 75% of sales of nonfood consumer goods in the Russian retail market, according to a study by the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. In some sectors the share was even higher, rising to 86% for telecommunications equipment, the study found. Imports equaled around a fifth of GDP in 2020, compared with 16% in China and higher than other big economies such as India and Brazil.”

“Russia has no substitutes for tech products like semiconductors, computers, lasers and sensors. ‘Another high-risk area for Russia is its energy industry. Russia relies on Western technology for its aging oil and gas fields. Earlier sanctions forced Russian energy companies to delay or cancel projects while domestic technology has often proven inadequate, analysts say.’

“Some imported products are deeply integrated in companies’ operations. Up to 90% of Russian banks and companies use Western software, estimates Maria Shagina, visiting senior fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.”

“While Russia notched some successes, including the development of dairy and meat industries, the food ban pushed up prices, costing consumers 445 billion rubles, or $4.1 billion, a year, according to a 2019 study published in the Russian Journal of the New Economic Association.

“Between 2015 and 2020, authorities allocated over 2.9 trillion rubles, or $27 billion, to the import substitution program, equivalent to 1.4% of budget expenditures over the period. But the policy didn’t boost the Russian economy, which was suffering a double blow from sanctions and low oil prices. Its gross domestic product growth has been slower than the world average since 2014 and Russians are poorer than before the Crimea annexation: by the end of 2020, real incomes had fallen by 9.3% from their 2013 level.”

Commentators note that somebody is paying Russia for something, probably oil and gas, under the table. This includes some non-sanctioners like India, although its purchases are not enough to account for the ruble improving. The big question is how bad can conditions get in Russia before it forces a change in policy toward Ukraine? We are inclined to believe the analysts who say there is nothing in the economic misery sphere that will change policy. That means—just as posited a month ago when the invasion began—a long, hard slog. It may be at an impasse now, but that impasse can last a very long time—months, maybe years. Unless somebody acts to break the logjam.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

