Outlook: The big release today, after comments from ECB chief Lagarde, will be US GDP for Q2, expected at 1.8%. Other nuggets of information will be the inflation data, due in full tomorrow, and things like the housing slump nearly over.

The stock and bond market moved very little yesterday afternoon on the Fed’s 25 bp hike, not only because it was fully priced in but also because Mr. Powell said the September decision can go either way—and the markets have decided they know which way that is.

Powell speaks with forked tongue very skillfully. The June dot-plots suggested two more hikes and now we have had the first. The Fed did not discuss a skip in September and everything depends on both the cumulative effects of the hikes we have had so far and the Fed’s estimates of how the usual lags are working out.

He said June inflation was looking excellent but it was only one report. The Fed knows it takes time for policy to show up in the economic data.

As we have been preaching all along—and now are not alone--the post-pandemic economy is not your grandpa’s economy. Applying standard models today is just plain foolish. We need to expect both the cumulative actions and new lags to differ from any earlier period. We see it in the labor statistics, where a tight market and demand outstripping supply had led to lesser wage increases over the past year—not the higher wages the old models would predict. The one place we see conventional behavior is housing, and we know Mr. Powell prefers to leave housing out of his analysis.

Remember Rocky’s Rule No. 4: be careful what you read. This was a hawkish message if ever there was one, despite some tap-dancing about data dependency that leaves a wormhole for this cycle to be ending. Bloomberg does a count of the dovish sentences vs. the hawkish and comes up with a net going dovish. This is so subjective as to lack value.

In addition, “To Bloomberg Economics’ Anna Wong and Stuart Paul, Powell’s ‘somewhat dovish performance at the post-meeting news conference suggests a willingness to skip a hike at the September meeting, provided inflation data continue to be soft.’ Their team expects core inflation data to relax in the next two months and thinks September’s move will likely be a skip.” Fact: Powell said the members did not even discuss a skip in September. Granted, that doesn’t mean they won’t discuss it or adopt it in September. But the Bloomberg thesis is plain old-fashioned guessing.

Of all the talking heads we suffered through, Jim Bianco made the most important comment of the lot: the Fed will hike again this year unless it sees core PCE down enough that the first number is 3 and not 4. (Remember, 4.2% from 4.6% is the consensus expectation for Friday.) We will be lucky, Bianco says, to get 3% by year-end. So then the question becomes whether the Fed can live with something that is not exactly 2% but the trajectory points clearly and consistently in that direction.

This is the key: core PCE doesn’t have to hit the exact number of 2% before the Fed acts. That would likely to mean the Fed has overtightened. As Powell says (see below), the Fed will move long before the exact number of 2%. What we do not know is how much over 2% the number can be to inspire the end of rising rates.

Here is Powell: “We think and most economists think core inflation is a better signal of where headline inflation is going. Headline inflation is affected greatly by volatile energy and food prices. So we would want core inflation to be coming down. Core is signaling where headline is going to go in the future.

“Core inflation is still pretty elevated. There’s reason to think it can come down now, but it’s still quite elevated. So we think we need to stay on task. We think we’re going to need to hold policy at a restricted level for some time, and we need to be prepared to raise further if we think that’s appropriate.”

Bianco says the Fed was careful not to deliver a dovish message. That’s the way we heard it, too, so continue to be surprised by those who are sure yesterday’s hike was the last hike. Powell said it can go either way in September but the inflation comments are crystal: we will hike if needed. Why does the market not believe him?

Powell also said, in response to a question about cutting rates: “The federal funds rate is at a restrictive level now. So if we see inflation coming down credibly, sustainably, we don’t need to be at a restrictive level any more. We can move back to a neutral level and then below a neutral level at a certain point. We of course would be very careful about that. We’d really want to be sure that inflation is coming down in a sustainable level. I’m not going to try to make a new miracle assessment when and where that would be, but that’s the way I think about it.

“You’d stop raising long before you got to 2% inflation. And you’d start cutting before you got to 2% inflation too – because we don’t see ourselves getting all the way back to 2% until 2025 or so.”

This is not as weaselly as it seems. The Fed will have stopped hiking before core PCE gets to 2%. We just don’t know how big the wiggle room is going to be. It might even be 3% or 3.5%. We agree with Bianco—the only thing to pay attention to is PCE core inflation and we can forget all the other data. When core PCE is nearing 2%--not at it, but headed that way and close to it—the Fed will relent. It’s a little interesting that former Fed Clarida, now at Pimco, says a cut in March is a reasonable prediction.

And not to forget the ECB, the 25 bp hike expected today will also be deemed the last, leaving the terminal rate at 3.5% vs. the US at 5.5-5.75% and the UK at about the same or a little higher at 6%. We already see the pound racing upward and the euro tagging along. Why the terminal rate is not influencing the FX market is a mystery. Granted, relative yields and relative yield changes have lost their muscle since the 1980’s, when they were powerful and sometimes dominant. You could draw a chart of yields vs. the currency and get a lovely correlation. But see the chart today.

Forecast: It’s pointless to say the market is wrong about the outlook for rates. The market can be wrong about the economy or the Fed—and it has been wrong about that fictitious recession that should be here by now—but that doesn’t mean you should trade against it. As noted above, we might get a euro dip to support around 1.1000, but on the whole, the trend trajectory remains upward. We have to live with it.

Note to Readers: We will take next week off and not publish any reports. We will have access to e-mail if you want to write.

Tidbit: Reminder—core PCE inflation is still sticky. Most recently it was 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. It is expected to come in at 4.2% this Friday. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time someone says “higher for longer” is a dead duck and we have reached “peak rates.” If the Fed is well and truly data-dependent, we have not reached “peak rates.” The only excuse for making the peak rate assumption is that at the Sept meeting, the Fed will identify the trend trajectory as headed for 2% and that justifies another pause. But it’s not The End until we see the whites of 2% eyes. We know it’s not 2% exactly but some number above that. What is it? The Fed is not telling. But it has to be at least in in the mid to low 3’s.

